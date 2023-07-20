Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Nigeria have been handed a huge boost ahead of their World Cup group game clash against the Maltidas.

Nine-time African champions Nigeria have received a massive boost in their quest to qualify for the knockout stages of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after Sam Kerr was ruled out of Australia’s first two games.

The Super Falcons will face Australia in their second game in Group B after their opening match against Canada in the early hours of Friday morning.

Chelsea's Kerr out of Australia's World Cup first two games

However, Randy Waldrum ladies have received a boost ahead of the match against the co-hosts as their star player Kerr has been ruled out of the first two matches.

Kerr missed Australia’s first game against Ireland due to a calf injury, and she is not expected to recover in time for the second game against Nigeria.

Boost for Nigeria's Super Falcons

Her expected absence is a big blow for The Maltidas as she is not only their star player but also one of the leading names of the tournament.

Kerr comes into this tournament on the back of a good season with Chelsea after scoring 23 goals in all competitions for the Blues.

The 29-year-old scored 12 goals in 21 league games as Emma Hayes’ Women won the Women’s Super League.

The Aussie star also scored six goals in the FA Cup and five in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Sam Kerr, Australia and Chelsea forward

Australia were banking on her firepower coming into the competition but will now have to do without her services against the Super Falcons.

However, it is a big boost for the nine-time African champions, who need all the help they can get in their quest to qualify for the round of 16.

The Super Falcons have been placed in a difficult group and have not had the best of preparations coming into the competition.

Along with Australia, Canada, and the Republic of Ireland, the Super Falcons have been placed in group B.

However, with Kerr out for Australia, Waldrum’s ladies will fancy their chances against the co-host when they trade tackles next Thursday.

But before then, Nigeria will open their campaign against Canada in the early hours of Friday morning.

