Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Nigeria Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi is set to put a smile on the faces of his fans this Christmas with special giveaways.

Nigerian international Alex Iwobi has launched a special holiday giveaway for fans to show appreciation for their support in 2023.

Iwobi revealed on his social media account that there are fantastic prizes and a surprise mystery gift for his supporters to take home this holiday season.

Alex Iwobi’s Santa moment

The 27-year-old took to his social media account on Thread, to unveil the giveaways as he looks to make the season a beautiful one for fans.

According to the playmaker, he is offering five fantastic prizes, including merchandise, headphones, a gym voucher, and a surprise gift which he has kept to his heart.

The Alex Iwobi giveaway. (Photo Credit: Iwobi/Thread)

Per the post, fans will just need to like Iwobi’s post, repost it, and tag three of their friends in the comments section.

Five individuals will be randomly selected as the winners by the Fulham star.

Nigeria's Iwobi celebrates a good day at the office with Fulham. (Photo Credit: Fulham/X)

“As a big thank you for all your love and support this year I’ve got a special giveaway for you guys,” Iwobi posted.

“I will be selecting 5 lucky winners for the 5 gifts below. For the chance to win like, repost and tag 3 friends in the comments section,” he added.

This exciting giveaway provides the supporters of the former Everton and Arsenal player the opportunity to get their hands on some exclusive memorabilia and prizes this yuletide.

The Prizes

2 tickets to a Fulham FC home game

1 signed Alex Iwobi Everton jersey

JBL Tour Pro 2 wireless earbuds

£250 Gymshark voucher

1 mystery gift personally chosen by Iwobi

