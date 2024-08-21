Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends Jay Jay Okocha and Kanu Nwankwo are in Lome to celebrate Arsenal’s star retirement.

Emmanuel Adebayor, a former striker for Arsenal and Tottenham, will celebrate his retirement in style from October 25 to 27 in his birthplace of Lomé with a star-studded jubilee.

Adebayor called an end to his career on March 21, 2023 and has gathered a stellar group of football legends to celebrate the conclusion of his legendary career.

The former Real Madrid striker made 593 appearances, scoring 207 goals and providing 62 assists throughout his football career.

Okocha and Kanu to attend Adebayor’s retirement

The Stade de Kégué will host the event, which is expected to be a remarkable celebration that will include about twenty renowned players from Africa and beyond.

Jay Jay Okocha in PSG colours || X

Legendary Nigerians Austin Okocha, who recently celebrated his 51st birthday, and Nwankwo Kanu are among the prominent names on the anticipated guest list, according to Togo News.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Google News, Stay informed with Latest Sport News

In recognising Adebayor's commitment to the sport, the former Super Eagles players will stand with international luminaries such as Barcelona great Ronaldinho, Arsenal icon Thierry Henry, and former Chelsea star Didier Drogba.

Kanu Nwankwo || X

Okocha and Kanu, who are both renowned for their extraordinary leadership and brilliance in the field, will give the occasion a unique feel.

Emmanuel Adebayo || X

The fact that they are here with other African football legends like Abedi Pelé and Samuel Eto'o highlights the importance of this jubilee for African football in general as well as for Adebayor specifically.

The celebration will honour Adebayor's career, which spanned more than 20 years and saw him score 32 goals in 87 games for Togo.