'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has pled for fans to keep supporting the team despite back-to-back disappointing draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles

Speaking in the post-match press conference in Rwanda where Nigeria were held to a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe, Iwobi gave his thoughts on the game.

Alex Iwobi in action for Nigeria (IMAGO)

"Like the coach said, the first half wasn't good enough, the second half was better, so we have to look at that, analyse and see what we can do better to improve," Iwobi said while talking about the game against Zimbabwe.

He then went on to solicit support, "But it's just the beginning, I'll just need the Nigerian fans to stick by us because we will continue to fight."