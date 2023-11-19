Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held to a draw by Zimbabwe and coach Jose Peseiro believes the long travels played a part in the result.

The World Cup qualifiers have gotten off to a poor start for Nigeria as the Super Eagles were held to 1-1 draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe draw was the most recent as Nigeria had to fight back to equalise and steal a point at the Huye Stadium in Rwanda.

Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro has come out to state the reason for his team's lethargic display and poor result in what was a must-win game against Zimbabwe.

Super Eagles boss Peseiro blames long travels for poor results

Speaking in a post-match press conference, Peseiro gave his observations on the game as well as the reasons for the performance and result.

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro | Imago,

"It was a tough, difficult trip from Nigeria in the flight, many hours, the players didn't rest enough for quick play at the same level," said Peseiro in his excuse for the result.

The Super Eagles handler admitted the performance was not great and gave his keen observation, "First half, very bad, second half, much better."

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi was also with Peseiro in the post-match presser and shared similar thoughts on how the travel affected the team.

Alex Iwobi in action for Nigeria (IMAGO)

"He's already said the travel was a lot for us, after the game (against Lesotho) we had to fly four hours then another three-hour coach down here which wasn't easy but as a player, we shouldn't use that as an excuse, we're professional enough and we have lots of quality in the side," said Iwobi

The Super Eagles played in Uyo against Lesotho on Thursday evening and then left for Rwanda on Friday night, arriving there early on Saturday morning.