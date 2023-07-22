Samuel Eto'o: President of Cameroonian club says allegations against Barcelona legend false

Valentine Nkwain has made the decision to go on the attack by refuting the reports of allegations of match-fixing made against Samuel Eto'o that involve his club.

A few days after an audio clip implicating him was released, the president of Victoria United made the decision to make a move and stop the spread of the reports.

The audio is quite compromising and puts his football activities in great danger. His club could also suffer the wrath of the suspension.

According to reports, the audio explains the intention of both personalities which was in line with the theory of match-fixing planning.

He made the decision to vehemently deny the reports that he is the person whose voice can be heard in the recording that is being broadcast across the world.

Valentine Nkwain president of Victoria United

Victoria United president’s club statement

Valentine Nkwain, president of Victoria United said, as reported by Footcam, “For the past few days, a voice note has been circulating on social media in which we can hear a supposed conversation between the President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) and the president of our football club.

Press released statement by the president of Victoria United

“We would like to inform the public that this so-called voice message is not recognized by the president of our dear football club.

“With all that a popular club like Victoria United alias Opopo is doing for the South West and Cameroonian football, we cannot accept this manipulation, lies and falsification.

“Our lawyers are working to file a complaint against the people responsible for circulating these false rumours so that they can prove the authenticity and source of the voice notes and other information circulating on social media.”

According to reports Samuel Eto’o and the president of Victoria United are currently under investigation for match-fixing in Cameroon.

However, there has been no decision being made in regard to the allegations levelled against both personalities.