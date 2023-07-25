Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Billionaire model and fashion icon Kim Kardashian shares her opinion on who the GOAT of football is

With the debate about the greatest footballer of all time still raging on between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, a new answer has come from an unlikely source, with fashion icon and business mogul Kim Kardashian offering her input on the heated topic.

Kim Kardashian spotted at Inter Miami and Al-Nassr matches

The American socialite has been seen increasingly in football circles in the last few years after attending matches at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and Paris Saint-Germain’s Parc des Princes, and has recently revealed that she is a fan of the sport, having played some herself.

Kim Kardashian with a Neymar Jersey at a PSG match

She was spotted at Messi’s Inter Miami debut and then at Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr pre-season game against PSG in Japan, and she was asked by YouTuber iShowSpeed which of the greats she preferred.

The billionaire model then proceeded to give an answer that she hoped would placate both sets of fans and receive the least possible backlash.

Kim Kardashian and Saint West pick their GOAT

She replied Speed, as he is commonly known, saying, "Both. We had a great time at the game, I like both."

Her ‘political’ reply paled in comparison with her son Saint, who immediately identified Ronaldo as his GOAT and was invited to swap out the PSG jersey he had on for an Al-Nassr Ronaldo jersey by Speed.

The Youtube sensation has himself had his fair share of jersey-swapping after swapping his Ronaldo jersey for a Messi shirt after seeing the Argentine World Cup winner’s heroics on his Inter Miami debut.

Related content

FOOTBALL Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain Following his amazing MLS debut, Inter Miami has named Lionel Messi as the new captain of the team.