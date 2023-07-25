Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Billionaire model and fashion icon Kim Kardashian shares her opinion on who the GOAT of football is
With the debate about the greatest footballer of all time still raging on between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, a new answer has come from an unlikely source, with fashion icon and business mogul Kim Kardashian offering her input on the heated topic.
Kim Kardashian spotted at Inter Miami and Al-Nassr matches
The American socialite has been seen increasingly in football circles in the last few years after attending matches at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and Paris Saint-Germain’s Parc des Princes, and has recently revealed that she is a fan of the sport, having played some herself.
She was spotted at Messi’s Inter Miami debut and then at Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr pre-season game against PSG in Japan, and she was asked by YouTuber iShowSpeed which of the greats she preferred.
The billionaire model then proceeded to give an answer that she hoped would placate both sets of fans and receive the least possible backlash.
Kim Kardashian and Saint West pick their GOAT
She replied Speed, as he is commonly known, saying, "Both. We had a great time at the game, I like both."
Her ‘political’ reply paled in comparison with her son Saint, who immediately identified Ronaldo as his GOAT and was invited to swap out the PSG jersey he had on for an Al-Nassr Ronaldo jersey by Speed.
The Youtube sensation has himself had his fair share of jersey-swapping after swapping his Ronaldo jersey for a Messi shirt after seeing the Argentine World Cup winner’s heroics on his Inter Miami debut.
Related content
21:00 - 24.07.2023
Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain
Following his amazing MLS debut, Inter Miami has named Lionel Messi as the new captain of the team.
23:48 - 23.07.2023
Luis Suarez desperate to join pals Messi and Busquets at Inter Miami
The Barcelona reunion at Inter Miami could add another member as Luis Suarez mulls over a move to America from Brazilian side Gremio
17:09 - 23.07.2023
Manchester United defender joins Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo will be reunited with a former Manchester United teammate at Al-Nassr next season.
15:10 - 23.07.2023
Lionel Messi finally breaks silence after stunning Barbie Day goal for Inter Miami
Lionel Messi came off the bench to steal the show as Inter Miami ended an 11-match winless run stunningly on Barbie Day.
09:43 - 23.07.2023
Lionel Messi: 808 goats assembled to celebrate Inter Miami star's 808 career goals
Lionel Messi is the second active footballer to have scored over 800 career goals.
18:17 - 22.07.2023
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts angrily after being HUMILIATED by former teammate Di Maria
Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo showed there was no love lost between himself and Angel Di Maria as he reacted angrily to a beautiful piece of skill by the Argentinian.
11:00 - 22.07.2023
SPORTS GIST Kim Kardashian on why she could not afford to miss Messi's Inter Miami debut
The 42-year-old revealed that she would do anything to make her kids happy and that is why she accompanied Saint to the event.
07:32 - 22.07.2023
Lionel Messi: Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian react as the GOAT scores winner for Inter Miami
The legendary Lionel Messi made a match-winning debut for Inter Miami and it was a star-studded event.
07:31 - 22.07.2023
Messi: Lebron James, Kardashian and 3 other superstars who watched Inter star outshine them
It was a galaxy of stars that showed up as Lionel Messi inspired Inter Miami to a first win in 11 matches in the MLS.