Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

Following his amazing MLS debut, Inter Miami has named Lionel Messi as the new captain of the team.

In the Leagues Cup opener against Cruz Azul on Friday, Messi made his debut off the bench.

In front of their home supporters at DRV PNK Stadium, he scored the winning goal with a last-second free-kick to secure a 2-1 victory.

As soon as Messi entered the field in the second half, the summer acquisition was given the captain's armband.

During the substitute in which Sergio Busquets was made for the first time, former Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin gave it to him.

Lionel Messi in action for Inter Miami

Messi handed captaincy role

Gregore, a Brazilian midfielder for Inter Miami, has served as the team's captain for the past two years. Yet earlier this season, he had surgery for a Lisfranc issue.

He won't be back until about the middle of September, according to the Mirror, while he recovers his foot. And it appears that after the arrival of Messi, he will no longer be donning the armband.

At a news conference on Monday, head coach Tata Martino reportedly revealed to The Athletic that their match-winner is now the new captain.

The choice demonstrates his quick influence by gaining the respect of teammates right away to the point where the coach is at ease with him serving as the team captain.

Lionel Messi makes his debut for Inter Miami

Robert Taylor, a fellow forward, recently discussed the rapid transformation Messi has undergone in recent weeks.

Taylor told the Independent as reported by the Mirror, “It’s amazing, it’s great, of course I’m excited,”

“He’s just come in and brought a lot of energy to the team. His play means he makes the right decisions all of the time in training and in the games, which is why it’s so good. It’s a great feeling.

“The way to win it as well. To witness that free-kick and the quality he brings to the team, it’s unbelievable.”

In addition, Messi demonstrated outstanding leadership by dedicating Inter's victory to teammate Ian Fray, who suffered an injury during the contest.