Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Chelsea, Leicester City, and France legend N'Golo Kante has had his say regarding the never-ending GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Ronaldo vs Messi rivalry has been a dominant narrative in football for over a decade, with both players consistently pushing each other to new heights.

However, Messi's triumph in the 2022 World Cup with Argentina has swayed the debate in his favor for many fans and pundits.

N'Golo Kante picks Lionel Messi over Ronaldo

Kante, now playing for Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, was asked about the two global superstars back in 2016, during his time with Leicester City.

Kante wasted no time, simply saying "Messi' when asked to pick the GOAT.

Lionel Messi (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo greet each other prior Riyadh All-Star XI vs Paris Saint-Germain FC at King Fahd Stadium. (Photo Credit: Imago)

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d'Or a record eight times

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal leads with the most goals in International football || Getty

N'Golo Kante played for France at EURO 2024.

Who is the GOAT; Ronaldo or Messi?

Both stars will go down as two of football's greatest-ever talents, with both individual and collective awards to show for their incredible careers.

However, Kante and Messi have one thing in common, which is a World Cup triumph.

The ex-Chelsea man helped France to win the trophy in 2018, while Lionel Messi was the best player as Argentina lifted the trophy in Qatar two years ago.

Messi also won the Copa America back in 2021 and helped his country defend the title last week in the United States, giving him an outside chance of winning a record-extending 9th Ballon d'Or.

No matter who wins more or scores more goals, one thing is clear, the debate between Ronaldo and Messi will never truly be over.

