Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has opened up on who he prefers between footballing icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The debate between Ronaldo and Messi is one that has gone on for the best part of 15 years and will surely continue to rage on for decades to come.

Two superstars who have broken pretty much every footballing record available and will most certainly leave a huge void in the game when their careers are over.

Haaland chooses between Ronaldo & Messi

Erling Haaland is the most valuable footballer in the world at the moment.

The Norwegian goal-machine who was pivotal as Man City won a historic treble was asked in a recent interview who he prefers between Ronaldo and Messi, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

"Messi or Ronaldo? I don't know why you ask me this everytime. You'll always get the same answer: Leo Messi."

Haaland had an explosive first season in England, scoring an outrageous 52 goals in all competitions including breaking the PL record for most goals in a single season with 36.

He was signed to score goals and also deliver the biggest trophies for the club which he did at the first time of asking. Still only 22, fans of other PL clubs must be wary of just how good he can become.

