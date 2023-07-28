Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

New AC Milan signing Samuel Chukwueze reveals how Victor Osimhen convinced him to join the Rossoneri

Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze has revealed the role of his international teammate and friend, Victor Osimhen, in helping him choose to join AC Milan.

Chukwueze joins AC Milan from Villarreal

The former Villarreal forward recently completed a move to Italian giants AC Milan in a €20 million deal that will see him at the club until 2028.

Samuel Chukwueze has signed for AC Milan

The Nigerian forward was courted by several clubs in Europe after a superb 2022/23 season that saw him reach double digits for both goals and assists.

Chukwueze spoke to AC Milan’s media team at his unveiling, spilling the tea on why he decided to sign for the Rossoneri despite having other suitors.

Osimhen crucial to Chukwueze decision

The new AC Milan winger revealed that it was an international teammate, Napoli’s Osimhen, who pushed him to make the move in a single conversation.

Chukwueze says he was told by Osimhen, “Samuel, Milan is the best club, don’t hesitate to sign for them. They are fantastic, the fans are amazing, they are crazy about football.”

The 24-year-old forward further noted, “He was a major role also in making me sign for AC Milan, as he said I should come to Italy.”

Osimhen and Chukwueze will go head to head for the 2023/24 Serie A title after Napoli claimed the title in 2023, and AC Milan claimed the Scudetto the season before.

