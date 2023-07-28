Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

New AC Milan signing Samuel Chukwueze reveals how Victor Osimhen convinced him to join the Rossoneri
Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze has revealed the role of his international teammate and friend, Victor Osimhen, in helping him choose to join AC Milan.
Chukwueze joins AC Milan from Villarreal
The former Villarreal forward recently completed a move to Italian giants AC Milan in a €20 million deal that will see him at the club until 2028.
The Nigerian forward was courted by several clubs in Europe after a superb 2022/23 season that saw him reach double digits for both goals and assists.
Chukwueze spoke to AC Milan’s media team at his unveiling, spilling the tea on why he decided to sign for the Rossoneri despite having other suitors.
Osimhen crucial to Chukwueze decision
The new AC Milan winger revealed that it was an international teammate, Napoli’s Osimhen, who pushed him to make the move in a single conversation.
Chukwueze says he was told by Osimhen, “Samuel, Milan is the best club, don’t hesitate to sign for them. They are fantastic, the fans are amazing, they are crazy about football.”
The 24-year-old forward further noted, “He was a major role also in making me sign for AC Milan, as he said I should come to Italy.”
Osimhen and Chukwueze will go head to head for the 2023/24 Serie A title after Napoli claimed the title in 2023, and AC Milan claimed the Scudetto the season before.
Related content
21:56 - 27.07.2023
THROWBACK VIDEO: When God-inspired Vincent Enyeama frustrated Lionel Messi at the World Cup
Then-Super Eagles custodian, Enyeama, denied Lionel Messi with a plethora of saves at the global showpiece in 2010.
20:45 - 27.07.2023
Super Falcons: Rasheedat Ajibade celebrates Jesus after World Cup victory against Australia
Rasheedat Ajibade celebrates Jesus after the Super Falcons World Cup victory against Australia.
19:23 - 27.07.2023
CAF Awards: Why Hakimi should win Player of the Year ahead of Osimhen
Victor Osimhen is in pole position to win the CAF Player of the Year Award but here is why Achraf Hakimi may be slightly more deserving.
18:15 - 27.07.2023
Super Falcons: Prayerful First Lady Remi Tinubu celebrates Nigeria's World Cup victory against Australia
Prayerful First Lady Remi Tinubu celebrates the Super Falcons of Nigeria's World Cup victory against Australia.
16:51 - 27.07.2023
Australia vs Nigeria: 5 tactics Super Falcons coach used to shock host nation in 3-2 win
The Super Falcons defeated Australia to win their first game of the Women's World Cup, moving one step closer to securing a spot in the round of 16.
16:47 - 27.07.2023
Samuel Chukwueze: Super Eagles winger completes AC Milan move to stop Osimhen's Napoli
Italian giants AC Milan have stepped up their bid to reclaim the Serie A title from Victor Osimhen's Napoli with the addition of his good friend Samuel Chukwueze.
16:46 - 27.07.2023
Samuel Chukwueze: Super Eagles winger could help AC Milan lose Leao dependency
For a long time, AC Milan have been limited by their seeming over-reliance on Rafael Leao. Samuel Chukwueze helps to shed that ‘one-man team’ tag.
13:10 - 27.07.2023
Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game
Tinubu is working, Oshoala changed the game: Reactions as the Super Falcons stun Australia in the 2nd World Cup group game.
10:55 - 27.07.2023
Chukwueze: AC Milan fans sing & jubilate as Super Eagles star arrives to sign contract
Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze is set to complete a move from Villarreal to Serie A side AC Milan and fans of the Rossoneri are delighted.
07:17 - 27.07.2023
Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer
The Top 10 highest-paid Nigerian footballers in 2023 have been revealed.