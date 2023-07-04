Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Colwill has returned to Chelsea this summer after a successful loan spell at the Amex stadium last season.

Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion have identified Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey as a potential replacement for Chelsea’s Levi Colwill.

Brighton are currently looking for a defender as they combine the rigours of Europa League football with Premier League matches next season.

Brighton to miss out on Chelsea's Levi Colwill

The Seagulls need a new centre-back after Colwill returned to Chelsea this summer. The English youngster spent last season on loan at the Amex Stadium, helping Brighton to their highest-ever finish in the Premier League.

Levi Colwill in Brighton's colours

Colwill played a major role under Brighton’s manager Roberto De Zerbi last season, featuring in 17 league games and helping them qualify for the Europa League.

Brighton want Bassey as Chelsea refuse to sell Colwill

But while Brighton are interested in keeping and signing Colwill permanently after impressing last season, Chelsea are playing hardball, with the Blues reportedly demanding at least £60m for his services.

However, Brighton are not ready to pay that amount and are looking at other options, with Bassey emerging as a primary target.

Ajax star Calvin Bassey could be on the move to Brighton this summer

According to Fabrizio Romano, De Zerbi appreciates Bassey and has urged the club to make a move for the Nigerian defender, although it also depends on Ajax’s price.

Bassey joined Ajax from Rangers last season on a five-year deal for around £20m. However, the Super Eagles star did not live up to expectations in his first year leading to reports that Ajax could sell him this summer.

The Dutch side won the race to sign him ahead of Brighton last summer but could now do the Seagulls a favour by selling him a year later.

