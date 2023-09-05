Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Saudi Arabia delegates reportedly send new astonishing bid to Liverpool for Mohammed Salah.

According to reports, the Saudi delegation has offered Liverpool a mouth-watering sum that could eclipse the Premier League transfer record for the signing of Mohammed Salah.

What has happened?

Last season's SPL champions Al-Ittihad, one of four teams owned by PIF, signed Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema and Premier League star N'golo Kante.

They do not appear content to stop there; they want to bring Salah from Liverpool. They had a bid for roughly £150 million rejected during the transfer window, and while the European window has closed, the SPL can still undertake transfer business until September 7th, the league's stated transfer deadline. They are said to have returned to try to wrest control of the Egyptian from Anfield.

Al-Ittihad's fresh offer

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds have been offered a fresh offer of £215 million to tempt Liverpool into selling them Mohammed Salah.

Mohamed Salah is one of the Premier League's top earners | Photo Credit: X/@MoSalah

Liverpool's Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp | Imago

It remains to be seen if Liverpool accept this reported astonishing bid, given the impossibility of replacing Salah due to the close of the transfer window.

However, the Saudi delegations might continue to push despite a negative report, with the league said to be desperate to land the Egyptian before the close of their own window.

Related content