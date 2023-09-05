Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Saudi Arabia delegates reportedly send new astonishing bid to Liverpool for Mohammed Salah.
According to reports, the Saudi delegation has offered Liverpool a mouth-watering sum that could eclipse the Premier League transfer record for the signing of Mohammed Salah.
What has happened?
Last season's SPL champions Al-Ittihad, one of four teams owned by PIF, signed Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema and Premier League star N'golo Kante.
16:46 - 04.09.2023
Not giving up! Saudi officials travel to England to tempt Liverpool with £200m bid for Mo Salah
Saudi delegates have reportedly arrived in England to rekindle negotiations with Liverpool for Mohammed Salah.
09:02 - 05.09.2023
I didn’t go to Saudi Arabia for money — Jordan Henderson
Ex-Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has insisted that he did not leave Liverpool to join Saudi side Al Ettifaq for financial reasons.
They do not appear content to stop there; they want to bring Salah from Liverpool. They had a bid for roughly £150 million rejected during the transfer window, and while the European window has closed, the SPL can still undertake transfer business until September 7th, the league's stated transfer deadline. They are said to have returned to try to wrest control of the Egyptian from Anfield.
Al-Ittihad's fresh offer
According to the Daily Mail, the Reds have been offered a fresh offer of £215 million to tempt Liverpool into selling them Mohammed Salah.
It remains to be seen if Liverpool accept this reported astonishing bid, given the impossibility of replacing Salah due to the close of the transfer window.
However, the Saudi delegations might continue to push despite a negative report, with the league said to be desperate to land the Egyptian before the close of their own window.
Related content
09:02 - 05.09.2023
I didn’t go to Saudi Arabia for money — Jordan Henderson
Ex-Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has insisted that he did not leave Liverpool to join Saudi side Al Ettifaq for financial reasons.
20:00 - 04.09.2023
FOOTBALL: Mo Salah cagey over purported Sh36 billion bid from Al Ittihad
Al Ittihad are reportedly set to make an improved bid worth upto 200 million pounds (Ksh 36 billion) before Thursday's transfer deadline day after an initial 150 million bid was rejected.
16:46 - 04.09.2023
Not giving up! Saudi officials travel to England to tempt Liverpool with £200m bid for Mo Salah
Saudi delegates have reportedly arrived in England to rekindle negotiations with Liverpool for Mohammed Salah.
18:29 - 03.09.2023
Liverpool’s Salah to get time off from Egypt duties to sort out potential Al Ittihad transfer
Mohamed Salah will reportedly join up with the Egypt squad later than other teammates as he tries to sort out his club future amid interest from AL Ittihad
17:17 - 03.09.2023
Salah highlights importance to Liverpool by equalling his own Premier League record against Aston Villa
Mohamed Salah has now equalled a Premier League milestone that he also set after scoring against Aston Villa
18:00 - 02.09.2023
Michelle Alozie and Chelsea: Super Falcons star laments loss to Nottingham Forest
Super Falcons Michelle Alozie star laments as Chelsea loses to Nottingham Forest