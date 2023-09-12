Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Randy Waldrum has reportedly received his sack letter as Super Falcons coach, but the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has come out to clarify the situation.

The NFF has denied rumours that the body has sacked Randy Waldrum as Super Falcons coach.

Waldrum’s position as Super Falcons coach has been unclear since he called out the NFF just before the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Waldrum's position with the NFF

The American tactician criticised the NFF for failing to prepare the Super Falcons adequately for the Women’s World Cup and also called the organisation out for failing to pay his and the players’ wages.

Super Falcons boss Randy Waldrum has a fractured relationship with the NFF

Waldrum took the team to the 2023 Women’s World Cup, leading the team to an impressive round of 16 finish, with the Super Falcons losing to eventual finalist England only on penalties.

Waldrum is still Super Falcons' coach

Nonetheless, despite his impressive achievement, his future remained uncertain after the tournament.

Reports then emerged earlier this week that the American tactician had been sacked as Super Falcons coach.

However, the NFF has now come out to deny the report, saying the body has not reached a decision on the future of the head coach of the University of Pittsburgh Panthers women's soccer team.

Randy Waldrum is still Super Falcons coach | Imago

According to popular NPFL journalist Adepoju Tobi, the NFF is still deliberating on the future of Waldrum.

Waldrum’s current contract as Super Falcons coach expires next month, but with the Olympic qualifiers coming up soon, the NFF could consider handling the American a contract extension.

The body has already extended the contract of Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro until after the AFCON and could follow the same route with Waldrum.