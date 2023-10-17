Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe
i

Lionel Messi is a 7-time Ballon d'Or winner ||Image credit: Getty

FOOTBALL Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:59 - 17.10.2023
Argentina captain Lionel Messi is reportedly set to win his 8th Ballon d'Or.

Lionel Messi has been the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or ever since the nominees were announced in September.

The ex-Barcelona man led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar, almost single-handedly, scoring 7 goals and providing three assists.

Messi finally won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022 | Imago
Messi finally won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022 | Imago
Lionel Messi guided Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 | Imago

Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or

According to Spanish media outlet SPORT, Messi will be awarded his 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who helped his club to a treble, and Kylian Mbappe who was the World Cup's Golden Boot winner.

Mbappe led France expertly in Qatar, even scoring a hat-trick in the final against Argentina, only to lose the trophy on penalties in an epic clash. 

However, Messi stands shoulders above the rest and will now reportedly be crowned the World's best once again.

Related content

Tags:
Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe Lottin Erling Braut Haaland