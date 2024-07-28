Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Nigeria's Super Falcons put themselves in a tough spot after the 1-0 defeat to Spain but all hope is not lost.

Nigeria's Super Falcons face an uphill battle to qualify for the knockout stages of the Paris 2024 Olympics after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Spain in their second group game.

This defeat follows an opening group game defeat to Brazil, and Randy Waldrum's side now find themselves with zero points from two matches, making their qualification prospects quite slim.

Can the Super Falcons still qualify?

Despite these disappointing results, hope is not lost for the Super Falcons.

They can still qualify as one of the best third-place teams in the group stage, but it will require a convincing win in their final game against Japan. Specifically, they need to win by at least a two-goal margin to have a chance of advancing to the next round.

This means that they must not only secure a victory but also wipe out the goal difference as Japan's 2-1 win against Brazil gives them 3 points and a goal difference of zero.

A win by two goals or more would give Nigeria chance to progress as one of the best third-place teams, but anything less would likely see them eliminated from the competition.

The Super Falcons played poorly against Spain, soaking up pressure and creating very little in attack.

However, Spain needed a wonder goal from Alexia Putellas to break the deadlock and claim all three points.

Waldrum's Falcons only attempted just 4 shots in this game and will need to be significantly better to take all three points against Japan in Bordeaux on Wednesday.

