Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Check out the elite list of football greats who have won Olympics gold in their careers.

Over the decades, the Olympics have witnessed the emergence of numerous football legends, who have showcased their talents and left an indelible mark on the sport.

From early 20th-century heroes to modern-day icons, the Olympic football tournament has been a platform for incredible achievements and unforgettable moments.

Pulse Sports reveals a list of football legends who have won Olympic gold with their nations, highlighting their contributions to the beautiful game.

Paris 2024: 11 Football legends who have won Olympic gold

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi with his Olympic Gold medal | Getty

Lionel Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner widely regarded by many as the one true GOAT of football, secured his Olympic gold medal in 2008 at the Beijing Games. Messi teamed up with stars like Juan Roman Riquelme to help Argentina clinch the gold, adding another prestigious accolade to his illustrious career.

Although Argentina had previously won gold in 2004, it wasn't until 2008 that Messi had his chance to shine on the Olympic stage.

Jay-Jay Okocha

Okocha won Olympics gold with Nigeria in 1996 | Getty

So good they named him twice, Austin “Jay-Jay” Okocha played a pivotal role in Nigeria's legendary 1996 Olympic team.

At just 22 years old, Okocha led the Super Eagles to victory against an Argentina team packed with talent, including Hernan Crespo and Diego Simeone.

He was part of the Nigeria team that famously defeated Brazil, featuring Ronaldo and Rivaldo, in the semifinals.

Neymar

Neymar won Olympic gold with Brazil in the 2016 Rio games | Instagram

Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer Neymar surpassed Pele on the list to seal his name as one of the legends of the Selecao.

Neymar captained Brazil to a historic victory at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Neymar's leadership and influence was extremely crucial in securing the gold medal, solidifying his legacy as one of Brazil's football greats.

Samuel Eto'o

Samuel Eto'o won Olympic gold in 2000 | Credit: IMAGO

In the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Samuel Eto'o was a key figure in Cameroon’s unexpected gold medal win.

The Indomitable Lions overcame favorites like Italy, Spain, and Brazil, defeating Spain on penalties in the final.

Eto'o's performance was instrumental in Cameroon’s triumph, marking a significant achievement in his career.

Nwankwo Kanu

Nwankwo Kanu won gold with Nigeria at the 1996 Olympics | Getty

Just like Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo was another star of Nigeria’s 1996 Olympic-winning team.

Known for his incredible skill and flair, Kanu scored a crucial equalizer and the golden goal in the semi final against Brazil.

His contributions were vital in Nigeria’s journey to the top, making him a national hero and a household name in the West African nation.

Juan Roman Riquelme

Credit: Getty Images

Juan Roman Riquelme, the thinking football fan’s favorite, played as an overage player in Argentina’s 2008 squad.

With a team that included young stars like Leo Messi, Sergio Agüero, Pablo Zabaleta, and Ángel Di María, Riquelme’s presence added experience and creativity.

Argentina’s victory was a testament to his influence and undeniable skill.

Ferenc Puskas

The legendary Ferenc Puskas

Ferenc Puskas, a name synonymous with beautiful goals, won Olympic gold with Hungary at the 1952 Helsinki Games.

Puskas’s legacy, including 710 goals in 719 competitive games, has since been woven into football history.

His Olympic success was a highlight in an already storied career.

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola, who has won everything else, added an Olympic gold medal to his collection in 1992.

Representing Spain, Guardiola’s leadership and vision were key factors in their triumph.

This achievement is a proud part of his decorated career as both manager and player.

Michelle Akers

Michelle Akers with Olympic gold in 1996

Michelle Akers, a true footballing legend, won Olympic gold with the USWNT in 1996.

A prolific striker turned holding midfielder, Akers overcame chronic fatigue syndrome to lead her team to victory.

Her determination and talent make her one of the greatest women’s footballers in the sport.

Christie Pearce

Christie Pierce won 3 Olympic gold with the USWNT

Christie Pearce won not one, not two, but three Olympic gold medals with the USWNT.

Playing 311 games for the United States, Pearce’s consistency and leadership were crucial to her team’s success, earning her a place among football’s elite.

Shannon Boxx

Shannon Box won three Olympic gold with the USWNT

Shannon Boxx’s story is truly extraordinary.

Boxx won Olympic gold in 2004, 2008, and 2012 despite being diagnosed with lupus in 2007.

Her resilience and talent made her an inspiration, and her contributions were vital to the USWNT’s dominance on the Olympic stage.