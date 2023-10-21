Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Former Arsenal star Folarin Balogun has heaped praise on Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, calling him world-class.
Osimhen has been one of the best strikers in world football over the past 18 months, after helping Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years and winning the Golden Boot.
The Super Eagles striker is deservedly getting due credit, especially from his peers.
Balogun hails world-class Osimhen
The latest star to acknowledge Osimhen as one of the hottest properties in football is former Arsenal and current AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun.
Speaking to ESPN UK, Balogun was asked to name the top three strikers in the world right now, and he listed Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Victor Osimhen, calling the Napoli man world-class.
Osimhen is currently injured and out of action for up to a month but the 24-year-old has scored 6 goals in 9 starts for Napoli this season.
