OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Ashleigh Plumptre has shocked the world of football after the Super Falcons star was unveiled as a new Al Ittihad signing

Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre has officially joined the likes of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and Fabinho in buying into the Al Ittihad project after the club announced her arrival in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

Plumptre gets new club after superb World Cup

Plumptre starred for the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup as the national team reached the round of 16, only to crash out on penalties to England.

The England-born defender was one of the best players at the tournament with superb displays at left back and has earned a move to the Saudi Arabian Women’s League as the country attempts to grow the women’s league along with the growth in the men’s league.

Plumptre left Leicester City in England at the end of the 2022/23, season before the start of the World Cup and was tipped for a move to Manchester United before making the move to Saudi Arabia.

Al Ittihad announce Plumptre signing

Al Ittihad Ladies announced Plumptre’s signing with a video tribute to the Nigerian defender, welcoming her to their glamorous club and the Super Falcons star confirmed that the move was not fiction by replying to the post on X and stating how excited she was to join the club.

She posted, “Grateful to have signed for Al-Ittihad. Excited to start this journey alongside some incredible human beings.

She also gave some context to her decision to join the Saudi Arabian club, saying, “My journey of stepping into more of myself continues… It’s more than football.”

The former LA Galaxy star had announced in an interview after the World Cup that she would be moving to a new club, but few at the time had expected a move to the Saudi Women’s League, which, unlike its men’s league, remains relatively unknown.

Plumptre becomes one of the first stars in the league and could define an era for the competition after her shock move.

She is also joined by Morocco's Salma Amani, who also played at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, representing the Atlas Lionesses in three matches before completing a move to Ittihad Ladies from Metz in France.