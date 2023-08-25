Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Nigeria Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre continues to win hearts on and off the pitch as she returns to share more freebies in Leicester.

Nigerian World Cup star Ashleigh Plumptre has received heartfelt praise after she was spotted sharing more free bags and boots with kids.

Plumptre has been busy with her community following a memorable FIFA Women’s World Cup, FIFAWWC, debut in New Zealand and Australia.

Plumptre’s large heart

The Nigerian defender has been busy making kids happy with freebies.

Pulse Sports reported that Plumptre spent her evening with kids as she displayed her humanitarian side last Friday evening.

Ashleigh Plumptre with kids at the victoria park. (Photo Credit: Plumptre/X)

As she did on the pitches across Australia for Super Falcons during the FIFAWWC, the 25-year-old again won hearts with her kindness off the pitch.

She was spotted handing out free Nike bags and boots at a park in her neighbourhood in Leicester.

Ashleigh Plumptre signs an autograph for a kid at the park. (Photo Credit: Plumptre/X)

Now, the talented defender has now taken to her social media account to spread more love at the park.

Plumptre returned on Friday evening with more Nike boots and bags for kids and shared the moment on her X.com page.

“Back at Victoria Park for a couple of hours until 8 pm!!” she posted. “Come down for a boot bag or a ball!”

Cartons of Nike boots and balls to be given away by Ashleigh Plumptre. (Photo Credit: Plumtre/X)

Nigerians praise Plumptre

After the post, Nigerians and well-wishers took to the comment section to praise the Super Falcons superstar, with some telling her to bring some of the freebies to Nigeria.

Here are some of beautiful comments of support and encouragement from the fans under Plumptre’s post.

