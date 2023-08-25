Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Nigeria Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre continues to win hearts on and off the pitch as she returns to share more freebies in Leicester.
Nigerian World Cup star Ashleigh Plumptre has received heartfelt praise after she was spotted sharing more free bags and boots with kids.
Plumptre has been busy with her community following a memorable FIFA Women’s World Cup, FIFAWWC, debut in New Zealand and Australia.
06:23 - 24.08.2023
They're not listening — Ashleigh Plumptre tired of explaining why she chose Nigeria over England
Nigeria's Ashleigh Plumptre has reiterated why she chose to play for the Nigeria Super Falcons instead of England but seems tired of making that point.
15:14 - 25.08.2023
We don't owe you — NFF to Super Falcons as NASS demand payment slips
The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, and the Super Falcons have been in a head-to-head battle about FIFA money, but the governing body has now responded.
Plumptre’s large heart
The Nigerian defender has been busy making kids happy with freebies.
Pulse Sports reported that Plumptre spent her evening with kids as she displayed her humanitarian side last Friday evening.
As she did on the pitches across Australia for Super Falcons during the FIFAWWC, the 25-year-old again won hearts with her kindness off the pitch.
She was spotted handing out free Nike bags and boots at a park in her neighbourhood in Leicester.
Now, the talented defender has now taken to her social media account to spread more love at the park.
Plumptre returned on Friday evening with more Nike boots and bags for kids and shared the moment on her X.com page.
06:00 - 24.08.2023
I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England
It was a dream come true for Ashleigh Plumptre when the Nigeria Super Falcons battled the country of her birth, England, at the FIFAWWC.
19:58 - 21.08.2023
Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons star says she's a proud Yoruba girl
She was part of the Super Falcons team that made history at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup during Nigeria’s 3-2 win against Australia.
10:54 - 25.08.2023
Ebony beauty! Nigerians gush over Michelle Alozie as she prepares for pre-season
Nigerians love for Michelle Alozie continues to grow as the Super Falcons star returned for preseason training with her club side Houston Dash.
“Back at Victoria Park for a couple of hours until 8 pm!!” she posted. “Come down for a boot bag or a ball!”
Nigerians praise Plumptre
After the post, Nigerians and well-wishers took to the comment section to praise the Super Falcons superstar, with some telling her to bring some of the freebies to Nigeria.
Here are some of beautiful comments of support and encouragement from the fans under Plumptre’s post.
