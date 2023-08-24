I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

It was a dream come true for Ashleigh Plumptre when the Nigeria Super Falcons battled the country of her birth, England, at the FIFAWWC.
Plumptre was one of Nigeria’s standout players at the recently concluded FIFAWWC in New Zealand and Australia.
Plumptre at the FIFAWWC
The defender proved to be a reliable starter as the Super Falcons made Nigeria and Africa proud at the World Cup.
Plumptre played all the matches as the Falcons made it to the knockout stage in Australia.
Nigeria made it to the round of 16 against all odds after being drawn in a group that included co-hosts Australia and Canada, the Olympic champions.
The Falcons made it out of that group without defeat before bowing out in the first round of the knockout stage against European champions England.
Plumptre vs England
The 25-year-old was in superb form as Nigeria came to within two spot-kicks of sending the European champions home.
Plumptre looked inspired in that encounter against the country of her birth for the Super Falcons.
She played all 120 minutes and showed the Lionesses what they were missing in a dominant and spirited display from the multiple African champions.
Speaking during an appearance in the mixed up podcast, the talented defender has now relived memories from that epic clash against the Lionesses.
According to her, while she would have preferred a win against the country of her birth, she’s satisfied with how well the Super Falcons performed.
“Knowing that I had Nigeria’s crest on my shirt and based on the reason that I’d chosen to play for Nigeria, it would have meant a lot (to win vs. England),” she said in the podcast.
“But just getting to experience that because we played such a good game, I am okay.”
Plumptre put in an inspired display against the Lionesses in what was an easy player-of-the-match performance.
She was a trojan at the back for the Falcons as won three tackles, five ground duels, a whooping 11 aerial duels, 100 per cent of her dribbles, made four interceptions, had 104 touches on the ball and rattled the England woodwork with a well-struck shot.
Her majestic performance proved not to be enough in the end as the Falcons lost on penalties. But for Plumptre, it was a moment when everything came together for her.
“I got everything that I could possibly have dreamt for in that moment,” she added. “I just felt so proud being able to put on that performance with the girls that I was stood alongside.”
“I looked up to the sky during the penalties like - well, the universe is gonna do whatever it ‘s gonna do - and I felt in that moment I was so present and aligned with everything that was happening.”
