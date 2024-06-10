NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

A look at the NPFL standings after an explosive matchday 35 featuring the Oriental derby between Rangers International and Enyimba.

The NPFL title race took another dramatic turn on an explosive Matchday 35 as the season's biggest game between leaders Rangers International and defending champions Enyimba ended in REMARKABLE ABANDONMENT!

In a pulsating 98-minute contest that produced no goals but plenty of fireworks, the top-of-the-table Oriental Derby in Enugu descended into chaos after the referee awarded Rangers a late penalty.

*PAY ATTENTION*: Join Pulse Sports Nigeria Whatsapp Channel Channel link

Rangers vs Enyimba

Enyimba incredibly decided to WALK OFF in protest, forcing the abandonment of a contest that could have huge ramifications in deciding who lifts the Nigerian league crown.

From what started as the most beautiful and anticipated derby in the NPFL in recent years to a chaotic end that threatened the safety of players, fans and officials.

Rangers vs Enyimba end in chaos. Image Credit: Pooja (X)

As the fallout from those astonishing scenes continues, let's check how the NPFL table looks with just three matches remaining:

NPFL Standings After Matchday 35

var widgetLoaderConfig = widgetLoaderConfig || { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; if (!document.querySelector('script[src="https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js"]')) { window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0); } else { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }

Other NPFL Results

At the other end of the table, Katsina United recorded the biggest win of the weekend by thumping relegation-threatened and bottom-of-the-standings Gombe United 4-0.

Lobi Stars climbed to fifth with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Remo Stars, while Sunshine Stars look likely to survive after beating Akwa United 2-0.

The biggest drama came in Enugu, where Rangers and Enyimba couldn't be separated in a feisty 0-0 stalemate decided by scarcely believable circumstances.

A packed Rangers stadium descended into chaos after the penalty against Enyimba.

With so much still to play for, that abandoned top-two tussle has set up an EPIC finale to the Nigerian league season over the final three games!

Will Rangers hold their nerve to claim a first title in years? Or can Enyimba overhaul their rivals and retain their crown after that extraordinary walk-off protest in Enugu?

Thank you, Ndi Enugwu. Thank you, Amazing fans of Rangers.



With heartfelt gratitude ❤️🔴⚪️❤️#HistoryTogether #NeverSayDie⚽️🏆 pic.twitter.com/rJzJjtboJu — Rangers International FC (@Rangers_Intl) June 10, 2024

It promises to be a THRILLING climax to an NPFL campaign dripping with controversy, drama and storylines galore! This title race is going down to the wire!

var widgetLoaderConfig = widgetLoaderConfig || { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; if (!document.querySelector('script[src="https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js"]')) { window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0); } else { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }

Related content