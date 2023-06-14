No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze in a recent interview said he has no regrets at all choosing to play for England. He described it as the highest level of the game.

Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace is set to make his appearance for England after being called up by Gareth Southgate.

The Three Lions will be away to Malta on June 16, and play host to North Macedonia three days later in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The 24-year-old had a decent season especially when Roy Hodgson returned to the club following the sacking of Patrick Vieira.

Eze posted 10 goals and four assists for the Eagles in the 2022-23 campaign which earned him a call up to England’s squad.

However, Nigeria have been on the trail of the youngster who told the then NFF chairman Amaju Pinnick that he should be given time before he decides which nationality he wants to pledge his allegiance with.

And when the squad for the execution for England’s Euro 2024 surfaced, Eze became one of the newest members to be called up.

Eberechi Eze

What Eze said about being called up by England

He told ESPN that it was the best decision he ever made in his career, leaving Nigeria to look elsewhere for another talent.

“We think that this is the best one. It is a big opportunity for me. It is the highest level of football. I look at it with no regret at all.

“It is the highest level of football. You want to test yourself against that, you want to be in that, and you can see from the quality of the team, where they are getting to, the confidence they are playing with, it is incredible. So, being part of that is big.