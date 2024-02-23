No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface.
Premier League giants Chelsea, have been linked to Napoli's Victor Osimhen since last summer, with several sources reporting that the Nigerian could be headed to England.
However, French giants Paris Saint-Germain have pushed themselves into the forefront as they seek to replace the departing Kylian Mbappe.
Chelsea to ditch Osimhen for Boniface?
According to German outlet BILD, Napoli are standing firm on their asking price of €130 million for the Super Eagles hitman.
With Chelsea facing potential financial fair play issues due to their significant expenditure of €1 billion over the last three transfer windows, the club is exploring more cost-effective options.
Boniface, with a potential price tag of €50 million, is being considered to bolster their attack for the upcoming season.
