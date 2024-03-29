Nigeria’s bid to find Peseiro successor suffers set back as 3 more countries join chase for Herve Renard

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be one of at least four countries hoping to sign the former Ivory Coast manager

As speculation mounts over Herve Renard's future as the manager of the France Women’s team, several countries are gearing up to compete for his services, with Nigeria among the contenders vying for his signature.

Renard's Impending Departure

Despite currently holding the position of manager for the France Women’s team, it appears that Herve Renard's tenure in the role may soon come to an end.

The seasoned manager, who previously led Saudi Arabia at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, is expected to step down from his role with Les Bleues following the conclusion of the Olympics. Renard himself confirmed this speculation during a recent press conference, revealing his intention to move on after the summer tournament.

Competing suitors for Renard

In outlining his future plans, Renard expressed a desire to return to men's football and pursue personal goals, notably setting his sights on the 2026 World Cup. With ambitions to helm a men's national team for the third time at the prestigious tournament, Renard's aspirations have sparked interest from several footballing nations.

According to reports from L’Equipe, Herve Renard is poised to become a highly sought-after managerial figure in the coming months. With his impressive track record, which includes stints with Zambia and Ivory Coast, Renard has garnered attention from various national teams seeking his expertise and leadership.

Among the countries vying for Renard's services, Poland, South Korea, Cameroon, and Nigeria have emerged as prominent contenders. Additionally, there is speculation that Morocco could also express interest in Renard should Walid Regragui vacate his managerial post.

Nigeria's pursuit of Renard

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are actively pursuing Renard as a top managerial target. With aspirations to elevate their national team's performance on the global stage, the Nigerian Football Federation is keen on securing Renard's services to lead the Super Eagles into the next chapter of their footballing journey.

As Herve Renard weighs his options and evaluates the offers on the table, the footballing world eagerly awaits his decision. With multiple countries vying for his expertise and leadership, Renard's next move could have far-reaching implications for the international football landscape.

With Herve Renard poised to depart from his role with the France Women’s team, a fierce competition is brewing among several countries eager to secure his services as a managerial maestro. As Nigeria joins the fray in pursuit of Renard, the stage is set for a captivating battle as nations vie to enlist the seasoned tactician's guidance in their quest for footballing glory.

