Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are said to be preparing a bid for Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.
Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to send in an official bid to Leicester City for the signing of Nigerian defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.
The 26-year-old joined the Foxes in 2017 from Belgian side Genk and enjoyed many remarkable seasons in the Premier League before relegation last season.
He is currently in the last year of his contract and is now of interest to the Tricky Trees, who already employ the services of another Super Eagles star in Taiwo Awoniyi.
What happened
According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest are preparing to submit a bid for the former Genk midfielder.
The Nigerian is said to be a top target for Steve Cooper's side, suggesting they will make a big push to prise him away from Leicester.
The player is said to have already agreed on personal terms with Forest and is keen on the move.
Ndidi suffered injuries across the past two seasons in the Premier League with the Foxes but has been involved in their charge to return to the top flight this season.
Leicester have won all four of their Championship games this season. Ndidi has started in three of those games and came on as a substitute in one, the 1-0 victory away at Huddersfield.
