Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Several Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars were on display as Naija stars abroad made the country proud.
Nigerian footballers continue to make headlines across Europe and beyond, with stellar performances and memorable moments despite the ups and downs.
While some grabbed goals and assists, others showcased defensive resilience and commanding displays in goal.
Boniface continues scoring form despite Leverkusen disappointment
Victor Boniface has been one of the bright sparks in Bayer Leverkusen’s campaign so far, and he continued his impressive form with another goal in the Bundesliga. Boniface scored his fourth league goal of the season, giving his side an early lead in their clash against newly promoted Holstein Kiel.
The Nigerian forward wasted no time, finding the back of the net in just the fourth minute of the match, setting the stage for what looked like a comfortable win for Leverkusen.
However, the match took an unexpected turn as Holstein Kiel mounted a strong comeback. After going down by two goals in the opening ten minutes, Kiel fought back to snatch a surprising 2-2 draw, leaving Leverkusen frustrated.
Okoye stakes claim for Super Eagles starting spot
In Italy, Maduka Okoye delivered a performance that could further boost his chances of becoming Nigeria’s number one goalkeeper. The Udinese shot-stopper was in sensational form during his team’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over Lecce in Serie A.
Okoye made a series of crucial saves, including two impressive stops from inside the box, helping Udinese hold on to a valuable three points.
The Nigerian goalkeeper’s commanding display between the sticks was pivotal in keeping Lecce at bay and securing Udinese’s fourth win in seven matches. With Okoye showing such strong form in Italy’s top flight, there is growing anticipation that he could be the man to take over as Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper.
Aina shines as Nottingham Forest hold Chelsea
Over in the Premier League, Ola Aina produced a solid defensive performance for Nottingham Forest in their 1-1 draw against Chelsea. Despite Forest going down to 10 men after James Ward-Prowse’s red card, Aina played a crucial role in helping his team earn a valuable point against the Blues.
The right-back was a standout at both ends of the pitch, contributing five clearances – the most for Forest in the match – and nearly setting up the winning goal with a brilliant attacking run, only to be denied by a superb save from Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.
Akpom, Gift, and Oshoala also shine
Chuba Akpom made an instant impact off the bench for Ajax, scoring his fifth goal of the season in their victory over Groningen. Akpom’s goal came deep in extra time, sealing the win for Ajax and continuing his fine run of form since joining the Dutch giants.
Meanwhile, Monday Gift, playing for Grandilla Tenerife in LaLiga Femenino, scored the winning goal in her side’s 1-0 victory over Real Betis. The Super Falcons star’s powerful header just after the restart was her third goal of the season, further establishing her as a key player in the Tenerife squad.
Asisat Oshoala also found the back of the net in the NWSL, scoring for Bay FC in their 5-1 defeat to Gotham FC. Oshoala’s goal was a moment of individual brilliance, but it was not enough to prevent Bay FC from suffering a heavy loss. Nonetheless, the Nigerian forward continues to be one of the standout performers in the NWSL this season.
As we move deeper into the season, it will be exciting to see how they continue to perform and contribute to their teams’ success, while also staking their claims for more prominent roles in the Super Eagles and Super Falcons setups.