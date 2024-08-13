Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Chelsea legend John Obi-Mikel explains how he and Didier Drogba have been working to bring Victor Osimhen to Napoli.
Super Eagles legend John Obi Mikel has revealed that he and former teammate Didier Drogba are making a concerted effort to convince Victor Osimhen to sign for Chelsea.
Chelsea eyeing Osimhen
Osimhen's desire to leave Napoli this summer is a poorly kept secret. The Partenopei are keen to sell him as well; however, a deal is yet to happen because suitors have been put off by his mammoth release clause.
Chelsea are one such club, and while they have been reported to have lost interest earlier in the window, the Blues are back in the race for Osimhen.
Following the collapse of the move for Omorodion, Chelsea have pivoted towards signing Osimhen. However, they still have to match Napoli's ask and the player's unwavering stance on his wages.
Ex-Chelsea midfielder Mikel has revealed that he is Osimhen's ears, pitching the Blues dreams to him.
What Mikel said
In a video making the rounds on the internet, Mikel explained that Osimhen's talent is exactly the profile required by Chelsea.
"We don’t really need somebody who’s going to come in and be feeding and creating chances,” Mikel said. “We want somebody who can finish, score goals, the tap-ins. Someone like Erling Haaland. That’s something Victor Osimhen will bring to Chelsea."
He went on to reveal that he, along with Drogba, who is Osimhen's idol, are pressing for the Lagos-born striker to sign for Chelsea.
"I hope that Chelsea fans will finally see him come to the club. I’ll make sure I send him those text messages and calling, making sure Chelsea is his top priority! He seems like he loves the club. He seems like he wants to come to Chelsea.
“Didier is also speaking to him and sharing his own ideas, what the club means to us. We all want to see Victor come to the club. If it happens, it happens. It’s a huge transfer fee, but if we can match it and get him to the club, that would be absolutely fantastic.”
Meanwhile, Osimhen could be in hot soup with his club after fighting with a fan who caught him on camera.
