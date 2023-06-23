Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Wonderkid Mason Greenwood has dropped the biggest hint he could return to Manchester United soon but his return date remains unknown.
Manchester United wonderkid Mason Greenwood has been spotted training for the first time since he was arrested for assaults.
Greenwood returned to the pitch with a private coach putting him through his paces according to a report by the Sun.
The 21-year-old sported an all-black attired and bushy hair while training in a public space in pictures that have since gone rival on social media.
Greenwood’s case at Manchester United
The youngster has been suspended since he was arrested for several assaults on his girlfriend who is now expecting a baby for the talented footballer.
Greenwood, as reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, was arrested on suspicion of rape, controlling and physically assaulting and causing actual bodily harm to his girlfriend.
However, he has since had the charges dropped against him after the key witnesses decided not to press further with her testimony.
While the charges were dropped, Greenwood has remained suspended by Manchester United who are conducting an internal investigation.
Greenwood retained by Man United
Meanwhile, the Red Devils have named a list of retained players for the 2023/2024 season with the wonderkid included.
As reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, Greenwood was named in the list of 78 players made public last week by the Reds.
But follow reports noted that his presence on the list was not an indication that he will be welcomed back into the first-team squad in the new season.
Nevertheless, with Greenwood spotted training for the first time since his arrest, this may prove to be the biggest hint that he is not far away from a return to action for the first time in months.
Manchester United are due back for pre-season early next month with the players set to return in patches.
According to the club, a two-staged return has featured in the past and the Red Devils will repeat it this time before playing their first game on July 12 vs Leeds United.
All eyes will be on the first set of players who will make it back to Carrington, United’s training ground, to see if Greenwood will be spotted.
