Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Bundesliga side Mainz has announced the termination of Anwar El Ghazi’s contract over his social media posts concerning the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Following an attack on Israeli communities by Hamas, the Jewish nation has taken to carpet bombing tactics to “eradicate Hamas.”

This wanton destruction of the Gaza Strip has set the death toll running in the thousands. There has been global outrage over the situation, with many calling for a ceasefire.

What has happened?

Netherlands international Anwar El Ghazi joined in the criticism of the situation, and this caused him to be suspended by his employer, Mainz, as his social media post to that effect was deemed to be offensive to Jewish sensibilities.

According to Fabrizio Romano, he was eventually reinstated, but the former Aston Villa midfielder doubled down on his initial post. El Ghazi refused to distance himself from the post, saying he does not regret his stance on this matter.

Mainz fires El Ghazi

His insistence on voicing his opinion on the matter and the manner in which he went about it, led him to be fired by the Karnevalsverein.

The club put out the following statement to that effect: “1. FSV Mainz 05 is ending the contractual relationship with Anwar El Ghazi and terminated the player with immediate effect on Friday. The club is taking this measure in response to the player's statements and posts on social media.”

The player put out the following statement in response: "Stand for what is right even if it means standing alone."

"The loss of my livelihood is nothing compared to the hell being unleashed on the Innocent and vulnerable in Gaza."

