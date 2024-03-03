Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Manchester City dominated their rivals in the derby once more, as revealed by ridiculous stats making the rounds on the internet.

Manchester City showcased an astonishing display of offensive prowess, registering a staggering 27 shots on goal—a figure that eclipsed Manchester United's total possession percentage of 26%.

An absolutely INSANE stat…



Manchester City had more shots (27) than Manchester United had possession in the game (26%) 🤯🫣 pic.twitter.com/CgkTg8mJL3 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) March 3, 2024

Rashford's Rocket and City's Relentless Pressure

The match saw Marcus Rashford stun the hosts with a thunderous strike from distance, granting Manchester United an early lead. Despite their deficit, Manchester City launched a relentless assault on United's goal, amassing an impressive 17 shots and commanding 73% possession in the first half alone.

However, with the majority of their squad behind the ball, the visitors' resilient defence thwarted the Cityzens' barrage, with only three shots finding their way to goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Foden's Heroics and Haaland's Clincher

The second half saw Manchester City persist in their attacking onslaught, breaking United's resistance with a sensational strike from academy graduate Phil Foden, who notched his 17th goal of the season—a personal best.

Man City's matchwinners, Phil Foden and Erling Haaland. (Photo Credit: PL)

Foden's brilliance didn't stop there, as he secured his brace to seal City's comeback victory, further solidifying his status as a formidable threat against Manchester United. Adding to the spectacle, Erling Haaland capped off City's triumph with an additional goal in extra time, putting the finishing touch on a memorable comeback win.

