Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

After breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's long-standing goals record, Lionel Messi spoke candidly about the magnitude of the achievement.

Legendary Argentine forward Lionel Messi was recently quizzed about the significance of breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record as the top scorer in top five European leagues.

Messi on breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Messi who has now scored 496 goals to hold the record outright, revealed that it was not as important as people perhaps expect, in an interview with beIN Sport.

"No, just a little bit. As I said before, at this stage of my career, I don't focus on that anymore. I focus on what I was able to achieve with Argentina and the club level where I was lucky enough to win important titles like the UCL or Club World Cup, leagues, cups.

"I was lucky enough to win everything, and that's really what will remain at the end of my career. Of course, you have the goals and records, but, I think, they are secondary apart from the fact that they are nice recognitions."

Messi & Ronaldo's legacies solidified

Messi, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar last year, and Portuguese icon Ronaldo have dominated football for the best part of 15 years and both will now end their careers playing outside Europe. Ronaldo, in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, and Messi with Inter Miami in the MLS.

