Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club Granada have honoured former Super Eagles forward with a special present during their preseason game against Al-Wehda.

Jude Ighalo faces his former club Granada in a preseason friendly game as Granada begins preparation for a new season.

The friendly game ended in a 1-1 draw at full time before Granada won the game 5-4 on penalty shootout.

Ighalo complimented his performance in the friendly game, scoring a goal against his former team, Granada.

Ighalo presented with gift

Before the start of the game, Ighalo was presented with a framed jersey with his name crested by his former team Granada.

OneJoblessBoy on X shared a video post with the caption, “Ighalo Jude honoured by his former club, Granada.”

Ighalo Jude honored by his former club, Granada.

In the video, Ighalo was called back during his warm-up session and was presented with his jersey which has his name on it.

The jersey was placed in a transparent glass case and handed over to him by one of the representatives of Granada.

Ighalo later took a picture with the gift and also invited his Saudi Arabian teammates to take a picture with him.

Ighalo appreciates the Granada fans

The Super Eagles star played for Granada for four seasons and was on loan all through his spell with the Laliga club.

The former Manchester United striker made 132 appearances, scoring 38 goals and providing six assists for Granada.

Since he departed from Granada, he has played for several clubs and he is currently in Saudi Arabia, playing for Al-Wehda.

