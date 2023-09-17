Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss says after Empoli demolition

Jose Mourinho downplays the importance of Lukaku's first goal for Roma in the 7-0 trashing of Empoli.

AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho has played down Romelu Lukaku’s first goal for the II Giallorossi, saying that it did not matter to him.

The 31-year-old striker joined the Rome-based club on loan from Chelsea this transfer window after a summer saga of uncertainties.

He was training alone at Chelsea, had fallen out with Inter, and was unwanted by Juventus; Roma swooped in and signed him on loan.

His debut was marred by a defeat to rivals Milan, but in a 7-0 demolition of Empoli today, the Belgium international scored his first goal for his new employers. It was a huge personal moment for him given the travails of the transfer window, but Mourinho does not give it much importance.

What Mourinho said

Lukaku scored the sixth goal of the game when Giallorossi had already wrapped up the game. He was, however, a key factor in Roma’s heavy victory.

Lukaku scored his first Roma goal against Empoli | Photo Credit: Imago

When asked about the goal, Mourinho had this to say:

“It wasn’t important to me; maybe it was to him,” he said, GFNI.

“I care about the team; whether he scores or not doesn’t change anything for me: I care that he gives a different profile to the team; we have to learn to play better with him and he with us.

“We need matches to improve, and today from the bench I saw things that I didn’t like. I’m talking about the team, not Romelu.”

Roma play in the Europa League next, as they travel to Moldova to play Sheriff next Thursday.

