Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Track and Field's current most popular world champion Noah Lyles, met with football Roma boss Jose Mourinho and Spanish World Cup heroine Olga Carmona at the Adidas family celebration.

Mourinho, also known as the 'special one' is one of football's greatest club coaches in history, having won all club titles in European football.

The Portuguese icon posted on his Instagram page the special moments of celebrating with the Adidas family.

"Day with @olgacarmona7, @nojo18 and many more from adidas family. thanks a lot for a great time @bjoern_gulden ,Guenter,Alberto, and everyone at the campus.Time to get back to Roma and work with…7 players"

Carmona played a key role in Spain's victory in the FIFA World Cup, eventually being selected as captain of the Spain squad in both the team's semi-final and the final and scoring decisive goals in each of the two matches.

Lyles is an ambassador for the sports apparel company. He won three gold medals at the World Championships in Budapest - making him the most valuable male athlete in the track events.

Aside from being a star on the track, Lyles has also been the most controversial and talked about athlete off-track. His most recent was his shade at the National Basketball Association (NBA), calling NBA title winners world champions.