‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

Jose Mourinho could be on his way to Saudi Arabia soon after a recent admission

Legendary Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has spoken of his desire to one day coach in the Saudi Pro League amidst the recent influx of top stars from Europe into the league.

Mourinho keen on Saudi move

Mourinho has enjoyed a lot of success at some of the biggest teams in Europe, including Real Madrid, Manchester United, Porto, Inter, and now Roma.

The Roma manager was speaking in an interview with MBC Egypt TV when he declared his intention to one day coach in the Gulf, despite having turned down the opportunity to go to Saudi Arabia just this summer.

Roma's Jose Mourinho after defeat to Genoa | Imago

Mourinho said, "I will go to Saudi Arabia in some free time, but I am convinced that I will work there. I don’t know when, but I am pretty sure of it."

Mourinho still committed to Roma

Despite his admission about wanting to move to Saudi Arabia, Mourinho also noted that he remains committed to the Roma project, at least for now.

FOOTBALL Mourinho in dreamland as Roma destroy Servette with second-half blitz Jose Mourinho guided his Roma side to an emphatic win over European minnows Servette to make it two wins from two in the Europa League

"I am committed to my work with Roma and I want to give everything to the club until the last day,” Mourinho said, before adding, “No one knows the future, but I will definitely do this [working in Saudi Arabia].”

Roma have done okay under Mourinho, winning the Europa Conference League in his first season and reaching the Europa League final in his second.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

Given his reputation and followership, Mourinho would be a great fit for the Saudi Pro League and its attempts to boost its image.