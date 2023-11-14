I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Former Arsenal and Man Utd forward Alexis Sanchez has snubbed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when asked to name the GOAT.
Alexis Sanchez has revealed Brazilian legend Ronaldo is the real GOAT, not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.
Sanchez knows enough about Messi after the pair played together for Barcelona for three years between 2011 and 2014.
Although the Chilean never played with Portuguese legend Ronaldo, he played against the ex-Real Madrid man 17 times.
Alexis Sanchez calls Brazilian Ronaldo the GOAT
Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, via Sportskeeda, Sanchez weighed in on the GOAT debate.
“Ronaldo [Brazilian Ronaldo], the Phenomenon for me, is the world number one.
“I have played with many strong players, I have seen Messi and Ronaldo up close, but he is something else.
“When he made that fake and went at a mile an hour, it was incredible, a beautiful thing to see in football.”
Lionel Messi won his 8th Ballon d'Or this year to move him 3 clear of Ronaldo as the two legendary stars wind down their careers.
