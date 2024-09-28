'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton has settled the never-ending GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Ronaldo vs Messi rivalry has been a dominant narrative in football for over a decade, with both players consistently pushing each other to new heights.

If you love football, you're likely to fall into either camp; Ronaldo or Messi.

Footballers, coaches, fans, and observers have been forced to pick a side and the new generation looks set to continue that trend.

Lewis Hamilton settles Messi vs Ronaldo debate

One man who knows what it takes to conquer a sport is Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton, and the iconic racer has given his opinion on the debate.

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo | Fabrizio Romano on X

Inter Miami and Argentina captain Lionel Messi | Imago

In a recent interview, as posted by @AlbicelesteTalk on X, Hamilton admitted that he is a fan of Messi.

“Messi or Ronaldo? Messi! They are both amazing to be honest, but I’m a big Messi fan in the end,” Hamilton said.

Both stars will go down as two of football's greatest-ever talents, with both individual and collective awards to show for their incredible careers.

However, Messi may have snatched the edge after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and claiming his record-extending 8th Ballon d'Or.