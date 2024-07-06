He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

France legend Zinedine Zidane has made a bold prediction that a certain EURO 2024 star will surpass the achievements of all other players.

Real Madrid and France legend Zinedine Zidane has made a bold prediction about the future of France captain Kylian Mbappe.

Zidane, who played for Real Madrid from 2001 to 2006 and later managed the team to a Champions League three-peat, knows a thing or two about success at the highest level. In an interview with Telefoot, he shared his thoughts on Mbappe's potential impact at Real Madrid.

Zidane predicts historic Real Madrid career for Mbappe

"Mbappe is here now. He will make history at the club and I think he'll surpass everyone," Zidane said.

Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain at the beginning of June,, has already broken several records in his senior career.

He scored 256 goals and provided 108 assists in 308 games across all competitions for PSG, becoming the club's all-time top scorer.

The 24-year-old is also the French national team's third-highest goalscorer of all time, with 48 goals in 80 games.

