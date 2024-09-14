He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Former England manager Fabio Capello has revealed the most deserving winner of the 2024 Ballon d'Or award.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri will be the deserving winner of the 2024 Ballon d'Or, according to ex-England boss Fabio Capello.

Rodri enjoyed a hugely successful individual and collective campaign last season, leading Manchester City to a fourth successive Premier League title before winning the MVP at EURO 2024 after a triumphant run with Spain.

Fabio Capello backs Rodri to win Ballon d'Or

After achieving a historic Treble with Manchester City in the 2022/23 season, followed by a fourth consecutive Premier League title, a FIFA Club World Cup, and a UEFA Super Cup double in the subsequent campaign, the 27-year-old added success with Spain.

Spain's Rodri was named Euro 2024 MVP | Imago

Winning EURO 2024 has catapulted him into contention for the Ballon d'Or award, with expectations high that he will be named among the top three finalists next month.

Speaking during a recent conversation with Italian media outlet Il Corriere della Sera, Capello admits that Manchester City’s star defensive midfielder should be the recipient of the Ballon d’Or.

“I’d award Rodri for his performances in the Premier League, the Champions League, and the Euros,” Capello admitted. He continued, “He was the best this season.”

The winner will be announced next month, and Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham are also considered favourites.