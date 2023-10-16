‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Al Ittihad forward Karim Benzema has been accused of aiding terrorist organisation Hamas after a recent post on social media

Former Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema has been criticised by a French politician after the Al Ittihad forward shared a message of support for victims of the violence in Gaza.

Benzema supports victims of bombings

Benzema shared a message on the social media platform X, expressing his condolences to the victims of violence in the Middle East, but his message did not strike the right chord with some people in France.

The Al Ittihad star’s message read, “All our prayers for the habitants of Gaza, once again victims of these unfair bombings that spare neither women nor children.”

Toutes nos prières pour les habitants de Gaza victimes une fois de plus de ces bombardements injustes qui n’épargnent ni femmes ni enfants. — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) October 15, 2023

While most of the responses to Benzema’s post were positive, one particular reaction was particularly harsh, with French politician Nadine Morano accusing the former Real Madrid forward of being in cahoots with the terrorist group Hamas.

French politician lays into Benzema

Morano is famous for being a far-right politician in her home country and has courted controversy on numerous occasions, and once made comments about immigrants in France that caused her expulsion from her political party.

Her latest comments come in the wake of Benzema’s post on X, in which she berated the former France international on C News for supporting the victims of the bombings in Gaza.

Speaking about Benzema’s post on X, Morano said, “Just by writing that, he is an agent of Hamas propaganda because Hamas has a strategy to physically destroy Isreal, but also to destroy Israel through international public opinion.”

