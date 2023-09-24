Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Some Chelsea fans have asked for Mauricio Pochettino to be replaced with Jose Mourinho after the Blues' latest defeat, to Aston Villa.
Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to Aston Villa to compound their terrible start to the season.
Mauricio Pochettino's men have started the season in awful shape, winning just one of their six games so far, continuing the trend from last campaign.
16:09 - 24.09.2023
Chelsea struggles continue with defeat against Aston Villa
Unai Emery's Aston Villa pile on Chelsea's misery with a victory at the Stamford Bridge.
19:09 - 23.09.2023
He can't speak English — Pochettino finally reveals why Chelsea star was overlooked for captaincy
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed the reason behind his captaincy decision.
Fans are now calling for the manager's head after their latest defeat, with some even asking for Mourinho to return.
Chelsea fans react to latest defeat
Get me Jose Mourinho
— Ryan (@CFCRyan__) September 24, 2023
SACK POCH BEFORE ITS TOO LATE
— monkeywarrior (@Hzah0210) September 24, 2023
Chelsea NEED Mourinho again pic.twitter.com/wIc2nVwNlx
— Professor Hamza Treble champion (@mancityhardcore) September 18, 2023
Mourinho back to Chelsea for his 3rd stint?
— Lazfa (@afzalahmed) September 24, 2023
Related content
16:09 - 24.09.2023
Chelsea struggles continue with defeat against Aston Villa
Unai Emery's Aston Villa pile on Chelsea's misery with a victory at the Stamford Bridge.
19:09 - 23.09.2023
He can't speak English — Pochettino finally reveals why Chelsea star was overlooked for captaincy
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed the reason behind his captaincy decision.
18:52 - 23.09.2023
Thank God we didn't sign him — Chelsea fans celebrate after Folarin Balogun missed two penalties for Monaco
Chelsea fans react to Folarin Balogun missing two penalties in Monaco's defeat to Nice.