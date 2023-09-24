Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Some Chelsea fans have asked for Mauricio Pochettino to be replaced with Jose Mourinho after the Blues' latest defeat, to Aston Villa.

Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to Aston Villa to compound their terrible start to the season.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have started the season in awful shape, winning just one of their six games so far, continuing the trend from last campaign.

Fans are now calling for the manager's head after their latest defeat, with some even asking for Mourinho to return.

🔵📊 Chelsea in Premier League 2023:



◉ 13 defeats

◉ 9 draws

◉ 5 wins



🇪🇸 Under Mauricio Pochettino:



◉ 3 defeats

◉ 2 draws

◉ 1 win



“We need to accept it’s a project”, Poch said ahead of Aston Villa game. pic.twitter.com/DudryZS5Oe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 24, 2023

Chelsea fans react to latest defeat

Get me Jose Mourinho — Ryan (@CFCRyan__) September 24, 2023

SACK POCH BEFORE ITS TOO LATE — monkeywarrior (@Hzah0210) September 24, 2023

Chelsea NEED Mourinho again pic.twitter.com/wIc2nVwNlx — Professor Hamza Treble champion (@mancityhardcore) September 18, 2023

Mourinho back to Chelsea for his 3rd stint? — Lazfa (@afzalahmed) September 24, 2023

