Nigeria's victory over Ghana has sparked calls for Finidi George to be appointed as permanent coach
Fans of Nigeria’s Super Eagles have called for the Nigerian Football Federation to make interim manager Finidi George the permanent successor to ex-manager Jose Peseiro. .
Finidi George leads Nigeria to victory over Ghana
Nigeria's Super Eagles emerged victorious over their fierce rivals, Ghana's Black Stars in the jollof derby. The match, characterised by thrilling football action, ended with a hard-fought 2-1 victory for the Super Eagles.
Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers set the tone for the match by opening the scoring with a well-taken penalty. Super-sub Ademola Lookman further solidified Nigeria's dominance with another goal, showcasing the team's determination and skill under interim coach Finidi George.
Despite Nigeria's lead, Ghana's Black Stars displayed resilience and managed to pull one goal back late in the game. Jordan Ayew's penalty conversion gave his team hope, but Nigeria's Super Eagles held firm to secure the victory.
Super Eagles fans beg for Finidi permanently
In the aftermath of the match, fans took to social media to express their enthusiasm and support for the Super Eagles. Many called for the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to appoint Finidi George as the permanent coach, citing his leadership during the win over Ghana.
Former Nigeria forward Finidi George, currently serving as interim coach, has garnered significant praise from fans for his role in the team's success. Supporters believe that his experience and tactical acumen make him the ideal candidate to lead the Super Eagles on a permanent basis.
Finidi George was appointed by the NFF to lead the team temporarily for the March international friendlies against Ghana and Mali. His tenure as interim coach has drawn widespread acclaim, fueling calls for his permanent appointment.
Finidi George’s storied career
Finidi George, a former Ajax Amsterdam and Real Betis winger, brings a wealth of experience to his coaching role. His illustrious playing career and scoring debut for Nigeria in 1991 underscore his deep connection to Nigerian football.
As Nigeria celebrates its victory over Ghana and looks ahead to future international competitions, the calls for Finidi George to be appointed as the permanent coach grow louder. Super Eagles fans express confidence in his leadership and coaching abilities, hoping that he will guide the team to further success on the international stage.
