Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Nigeria's victory over Ghana has sparked calls for Finidi George to be appointed as permanent coach

Fans of Nigeria’s Super Eagles have called for the Nigerian Football Federation to make interim manager Finidi George the permanent successor to ex-manager Jose Peseiro. .

Finidi George leads Nigeria to victory over Ghana

Nigeria's Super Eagles emerged victorious over their fierce rivals, Ghana's Black Stars in the jollof derby. The match, characterised by thrilling football action, ended with a hard-fought 2-1 victory for the Super Eagles.

var widgetLoaderConfig = widgetLoaderConfig || { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; if (!document.querySelector('script[src="https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js"]')) { window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0); } else { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }

Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers set the tone for the match by opening the scoring with a well-taken penalty. Super-sub Ademola Lookman further solidified Nigeria's dominance with another goal, showcasing the team's determination and skill under interim coach Finidi George.

Despite Nigeria's lead, Ghana's Black Stars displayed resilience and managed to pull one goal back late in the game. Jordan Ayew's penalty conversion gave his team hope, but Nigeria's Super Eagles held firm to secure the victory.

Super Eagles fans beg for Finidi permanently

In the aftermath of the match, fans took to social media to express their enthusiasm and support for the Super Eagles. Many called for the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to appoint Finidi George as the permanent coach, citing his leadership during the win over Ghana.

FT Nigeria 2-1 Ghana



Listen - @thenff might not thank me but get the contract out, put it on the table. Let Finidi sign it, let him write whatever numbers he wants to put on there.. 😅



Finidi George is cooking!#NGAGHA #Jollofderby pic.twitter.com/09JFVWhH3d — Ojora Babatunde (@ojbsports) March 22, 2024

Give Finidi George the super eagles 🦅 job... Look at the exceptional way he set the team up pic.twitter.com/c1uvqK7lIC — Chief Ikukuoma (@IkukuomaC) March 22, 2024

If NFF had sacked Jose Peseiro before the final of AFCON and appointed Finidi George, the Super Eagles would have beaten Ivory Coast in the final.



Take a good look at Alex Iwobi. bossing that midfield like he owns it!.



Cyriel Dessers, Ademola lookman brilliant so far with Ndidi… pic.twitter.com/BCMkImyFNz — Omo Kogi (Yagba)🦅🦍 (@Oladapomikky1) March 22, 2024

Former Nigeria forward Finidi George, currently serving as interim coach, has garnered significant praise from fans for his role in the team's success. Supporters believe that his experience and tactical acumen make him the ideal candidate to lead the Super Eagles on a permanent basis.

Tell me why the NFF shouldn't appoint Finidi George as Super Eagles Coach.



Even Peseiro can't do better than this against Ghana. pic.twitter.com/Al5C9RhFwh — MR OLAWALE QUADRY 🇳🇬 (@QualityQuadry) March 22, 2024

I know it’s just a friendly but I was really impressed by how Finidi George set up the team.



We weren’t all defensive and hitting on the counter, I even noticed Nwabali passing from the back and there was a sweet transition from defence to attack.



There’s a reason he’s an NPFL… pic.twitter.com/xpr3ImMIn9 — SportsDokita (Odogwu ☝️) (@Sports_Doctor2) March 22, 2024

Finidi George was appointed by the NFF to lead the team temporarily for the March international friendlies against Ghana and Mali. His tenure as interim coach has drawn widespread acclaim, fueling calls for his permanent appointment.

Finidi George’s storied career

Finidi George, a former Ajax Amsterdam and Real Betis winger, brings a wealth of experience to his coaching role. His illustrious playing career and scoring debut for Nigeria in 1991 underscore his deep connection to Nigerian football.

As Nigeria celebrates its victory over Ghana and looks ahead to future international competitions, the calls for Finidi George to be appointed as the permanent coach grow louder. Super Eagles fans express confidence in his leadership and coaching abilities, hoping that he will guide the team to further success on the international stage.

Related content