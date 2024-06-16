Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George has reacted to Victor Osimhen's recent, widely shared remarks on social media.

Osimhen went live on Instagram to deny claims made by some that he had staged an injury to be excluded from the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Napoli forward has not been involved in Super Eagles games since the AFCON final and has missed all the qualifying games.

The situation has caused a lot of stir on social media, which has led to several comments from fans and legends.

Finidi's reaction to Osimhen’s rant

Osimhen's rant has led Nigerian journalist Colins Udoh to look into the matter and ask for more clarification from Finidi.

Udoh contacted high-ranking officials of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), who denied rumours that Finidi had charged Osimhen with staging an injury.

Finidi George has resigned as head coach of the Super Eagles || X

He also revealed his chat with Finidi, who said that after the public commotion, he had been in touch with Osimhen.

Udoh said on Instagram, “So I called a couple of people who were at that meeting between Finidi, the NFF, and the minister to find out if what is alleged to have been said was actually said, and so these people are usually very, very senior and reliable people and I was told categorically that Finidi did not say the things he's alleged to have said.

“He did not say he wasn't going to beg Osimhen. He did not say that Osimhem was not committed. in fact, he did confirm when he was asked about Osimhen’s absence that he called him from Germany, and that's why he was excused.

“It was when the issue of player's commitment was raised; that's why he said he would not beg anybody to play for the Super Eagles, but he did not mention any player by name, specifically

“And so, I also called Finidi himself to ask him if that was the case and he also confirmed to me that he never said any of those things.

Victor Osimhen during his explosive IG live rant || Instagram

“In fact, he corroborated what the other gentleman had told me and that he would have no reason to call out any player, whether in public or in private, and that he would address issues with the players themselves if there were any issues.

“And then, as soon as the video was brought to his attention, he said he reached out to Osimhen and let him know that one, he never said those things, and two, even if he had, Osimhen should have reached out to him first to find out if he did say, what he was alleged to have said, rather than going, public with such disrespect.

Finidi declared that he would have dealt with any problems in private and that he had never made such claims.