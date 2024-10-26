'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

Nigeria's Super Eagles have been named winners of the AFCONQ2025 clash against Libya after the 20-hour hostage situation.

Nigeria's Super Eagles have been declared winners of their AFCON 2025 qualifying match against Libya, following a tumultuous 20-hour hostage situation at Al-Abraq Airport.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the decision on October 23, 2024, after the Libya Football Federation was found to have breached multiple regulations regarding the treatment of the Nigerian team.

PAY ATTENTION: Join the BETTING PROF Telegram channel now

The match, originally scheduled for October 15 in Benghazi, was marred by significant logistical issues. The Nigerian squad's flight was diverted without warning, forcing them to land at an airport far from their intended destination.

Upon arrival, they were held for nearly a full day without adequate food or water, leading to widespread outrage and condemnation from Nigerian officials and fans alike.

Super Eagles players were held hostage in Libya for 20 hours. || X

In its ruling, CAF's Disciplinary Board declared the match a forfeit for Libya with a scoreline of 3-0 in favour of Nigeria.

The Libya Football Federation is found to have breached Article 31 of the African Cup of Nations Regulations as well as Articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

Additionally, Libya has been fined $50,000, which must be paid within 60 days. The decision shows the seriousness of the violations committed by Libyan authorities and aims to set a precedent for future conduct in international matches.

Super Eagles were without water or food for almost a day. | IMAGO

CAF's Disciplinary Board, composed of members from various African nations, emphasised that such treatment of visiting teams is unacceptable and must be addressed decisively.

The ruling comes after extensive discussions and investigations into the incident, which included testimonies from both Nigerian and Libyan officials.

Ausgustine Eguavoen has led the Super Eagles superbly and was happy to see the team return from Libya safely.. || X

Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen had expressed gratitude for the team's safe return home and highlighted the psychological toll the ordeal took on the players.

The incident sparked calls for greater accountability within African football governance and also raised concerns about the safety and treatment of teams travelling abroad.

The Super Eagles team was left stranded at a Libyan airport

As Nigeria celebrates its three points from this match, it also hopes that CAF's decisive action will prevent similar situations in the future.