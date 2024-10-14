CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya 

The African football governing body has provided an update regarding the sad situation involving Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Libya.
Super Eagles Hostage Situation in Libya
The Super Eagles are currently in danger in Libya after they were left stranded at the Airport ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Libyan national team.
Nigeria travelled to Libya for the second leg of their AFCON qualifier on Sunday, having won the first leg at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo 1-0 last Friday.
However, the Super Eagles have been held hostage since they landed at the Al Abraq International Airport on Sunday night.
They initially planned on flying to Tripoli before a two-hour road trip to Benghazi, ten kilometres away from the location of the match, the 10,000-capacity Martyrs of Benina Stadium.
However, they changed flight plans and decided to fly straight to Benghazi to avoid the physical toll a road trip would take on the players ahead of the match on Tuesday.
But according to multiple reports, their flight was diverted to the small airport away from Benghazi just as the pilot was completing his approach to the Benghazi Airport.
Since then, the whole team has been at the airport with no access to food or water and no solution in sight.
This has led to outrage on social media and a statement from the Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, who revealed that the team would no longer play the match.
With the situation descending into chaos and the Super Eagles still stranded, CAF has now released a statement.
CAF intervenes as Nigeria remain in danger in Libya
According to CAF’s Communications Head, Luxolo September via Osasu Obayiuwana, the African football is working on resolving the issue.
September’s statement read: CAF is aware of this matter and is in touch with the Teams in Libya.”
It now remains to be seen the solution CAF comes up with. But with the Super Eagles still stranded at the airport, it is unlikely that they will have a change of heart as there is not enough time to train for the match, which is scheduled for Tuesday, October 15, 2024.