Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Paul Pogba's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has come to his defence after he was suspended by Juventus after he failed a drug test on August 20th in the Old Ladies' season opener against Udinese.

Pogba suspended

As Pulse Sports reported, Juventus released a statement confirming that they have temporarily suspended the midfielder after he tested positive for a banned substance.

The 30-year-old World Cup winner tested positive for testosterone after the Old Lady's Serie A clash against Udinese. The Italian anti-doping tribunal then suspended him provisionally.

If the anti-doping tribunal finds the midfielder guilty, he may face a four-year suspension, which would be a longer suspension. The midfielder is now required to provide a counter-analysis to the positive drug test.

The Italian anti-doping tribunal released the following statement: “The National Anti-Doping Tribunal, in acceptance of the request proposed by the National Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office, has proceeded to suspend the athlete as a precaution: Paul Labile Pogba (Figc) for breaching articles 2.1 and 2.2; substance found: Testosterone metabolites of non-endogenous origin.”

Pogba's agent comes in his defence

The player's agent spoke to RMC Sport, and she explained that they await the results of the counter-analysis. She, however, made sure to establish that the player would not intentionally break a rule.

“We are awaiting the counter-analysis and we can’t have an opinion before the results. What is certain is that Paul Pogba never meant to break a rule.”

