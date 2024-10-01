Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

The Nigerian superstar is making comparisons to Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha look very plausible

Chidera Ejuke has been turning heads with his dazzling dribbling skills in LaLiga, showing that comparisons to Nigerian football legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha are not a fluke.

After a standout loan spell at Royal Antwerp, where his ability to beat defenders earned him the nickname "new Jay Jay," Ejuke has carried that same form to Sevilla, showing the same type of flair that made the former Super Eagles captain revered.

Topping the Dribbling Charts in Europe

Ejuke’s creativity and penchant for important moments have already made him a fan favourite, and his stats this season prove he’s living up to the hype his transfer promised.

Chidera Ejuke celebrates his first goal for Sevilla.

The Nigeria international is currently the best dribblers in Europe, ranking as joint number one for take ons completed alongside Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal with 23 successful dribbles so far in the 2024/25 season.

Chidera Ejuke is in the 99th percentile for completed dribbles in Europe | FBCharts

What sets Ejuke apart is his efficiency as he has completed 60.5% of his dribbles, which is almost double Yamal’s 36.5% com.

Ejuke outshines Mbappe, Kudus

Ejuke’s ability to glide past defenders has not only lit up LaLiga but also put him ahead of other big names in Europe’s top five leagues.

In a season filled with standout dribblers, the Nigerian star has outperformed some of the world’s most electrifying talents, including Ghana’s Mohamed Kudus (22 take ons completed) and Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe (21).

Chidera Ejuke in full flight for Sevilla agains Real Mallorca.

He’s also joined by fellow Nigerian Moses Simon, who has been impressive with Nantes, completing 20 dribbles in six Ligue 1 matches, as Nigerian players continue to make waves in Europe.