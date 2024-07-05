Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Premier League club Chelsea have appointed Seyi Olofinjana in a talent management role covering Africa.
Chelsea have appointed former Nigerian international Seyi Olofinjana to a talent management role covering the African continent in a move to unearth the next generation of stars from the continent.
The Blues, who have enjoyed tremendous success with a host of African players over the years, including Didier Drogba, Michael Essien, and Mikel John Obi, have seemingly recognized the untapped potential on the African continent.
Seyi Olofinjana joins Chelsea
Olofinjana, who enjoyed a successful playing career, including spells in the Premier League with Wolves, Stoke City, and Hull City, will be tasked with scouring the African landscape for the next big thing.
The 44-year-old, who earned 55 caps for the Nigerian national team, will work in conjunction with a newly-appointed scout that will cover Africa, according to reports from The Athletic.
"Olofinjana's brief will be to build on Chelsea's connections in Africa and streamline the pathway for players to the London club and BlueCo's sister operation Strasbourg in France," the report stated.
The move is seen as a proactive approach by Chelsea to acquire African talents earlier in their development, rather than relying on already established players making the transition to Europe.
Olofinjana, with his wealth of experience and expertise, will also work with players once they arrive at their destination, ensuring a smooth settling-in process and aiding their adaptation to the new environment.
This latest appointment is a clear indication of Chelsea's commitment to tapping into the rich pool of African talent, as they look to maintain their status as one of the Premier League's most successful clubs.
Before the appointment, Olofinjana was the executive director of Imperial Academy, a role he is expected to keep.
