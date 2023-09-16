'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

Fans on social media mocks Cristiano Ronaldo's freekick attempt that struck a cameraman.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been the subject of social media mockery after his free-kick attempt struck an unsuspecting cameraman in Al-Nassr’s victory over Al-Raed.
The 37-year-old was, at a time, one of the most potent freekick takers in the game, a period in which he racked up 60 goals from those situations, the joint tenth-most in recorded history.
18:25 - 16.09.2023
Ronaldo scores number 7: Al Nassr defeats Al Raed 3-1 in tricky outing
Watch Ronaldo score his 7th league goal of the season as Al Nassr continues to surge up the table after a 3-1 win against Al Raed
14:47 - 16.09.2023
Cristiano Ronaldo files lawsuit against former team Juventus for unpaid wages
According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo has chosen to sue Juventus for unpaid wages during the Covid-19 crisis.
However, in more recent times, his efficacy has severely waned; at one point in his Serie A spell, he was recorded as the worst free-kick taker in the league's history. His ability in dead-ball situations has not seen any change in the way of improvement since.
Ronaldo fires at cameraman
The Portugal international continued his scoring run in the Saudi Professional League as Faris Najd powered past AL Raed in a 3-1 victory.
Sadio Mane opened the scoring, Anderson Talisca doubled the advantage, and Cristiano confirmed the result as Al-Nassr moved up to 6th in the log with their 5th straight victory since losing their first two league games.
A comical event from the match claimed the headlines, however, as post-match comments have been focused on it rather than the victory for the Knights.
Al-Nassr were handed a freekick close to the edge of the box, and Ronaldo stepped up to take responsibility. The former Juventus forward failed to get his strike in the frame of the goal; instead, he fired at a cameraman situated behind the goalpost.
Fans mock Ronaldo’s attempt
Fan’s of Ronaldo’s rival, Lionel Messi, have taken the opportunity to get one over their adversaries, pointing out that their horse in the race has not been hit with the same decline from dead ball situations that the Portuguese currently suffers.
Messi is currently one of the best freekick takers in the game. He recently scored a freekick to win a game against Ecuador in the international break, which took his career tally to 65; only five players have scored more.
