'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

Fans on social media mocks Cristiano Ronaldo's freekick attempt that struck a cameraman.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the subject of social media mockery after his free-kick attempt struck an unsuspecting cameraman in Al-Nassr’s victory over Al-Raed.

The 37-year-old was, at a time, one of the most potent freekick takers in the game, a period in which he racked up 60 goals from those situations, the joint tenth-most in recorded history.

However, in more recent times, his efficacy has severely waned; at one point in his Serie A spell, he was recorded as the worst free-kick taker in the league's history. His ability in dead-ball situations has not seen any change in the way of improvement since.

Ronaldo fires at cameraman

The Portugal international continued his scoring run in the Saudi Professional League as Faris Najd powered past AL Raed in a 3-1 victory.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring, Anderson Talisca doubled the advantage, and Cristiano confirmed the result as Al-Nassr moved up to 6th in the log with their 5th straight victory since losing their first two league games.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

Ronaldo now leads the race for the top scorer as he recorded his seventh league goal of the season for Al Nassr against Al Raed - Image Credit - Al Nassr

A comical event from the match claimed the headlines, however, as post-match comments have been focused on it rather than the victory for the Knights.

Al-Nassr were handed a freekick close to the edge of the box, and Ronaldo stepped up to take responsibility. The former Juventus forward failed to get his strike in the frame of the goal; instead, he fired at a cameraman situated behind the goalpost.

Cameraman got hit by Ronaldo's free kick for Al-Nassr 😅



(via @YNWAVVD) pic.twitter.com/IcQN8jELXN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 16, 2023

Fans mock Ronaldo’s attempt

Fan’s of Ronaldo’s rival, Lionel Messi, have taken the opportunity to get one over their adversaries, pointing out that their horse in the race has not been hit with the same decline from dead ball situations that the Portuguese currently suffers.

Messi is currently one of the best freekick takers in the game. He recently scored a freekick to win a game against Ecuador in the international break, which took his career tally to 65; only five players have scored more.

that ball hit him hard enough to turn him into a character from Looney Tunes for 6 seconds https://t.co/2fqQL5Jppm — Sassington, M.D. (@MissSassbox) September 16, 2023

Don’t know what is funny the free kick or the latter. 😂 https://t.co/q7MJnkwlQG — Laurel & Hardy (@aizikomo) September 16, 2023

Man needs to stop taking free kicks. https://t.co/PQV3Sezg93 — Guiloukiss (@GuilouKiss) September 16, 2023

Everyone in the first 25 rows gotta duck when he taking a free kick https://t.co/FHDwXeBqSp — Matthew (@kingofthabears) September 16, 2023

Related content